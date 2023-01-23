Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $5.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sientra in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Sientra alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. Sientra has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.38.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sientra

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.