Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 194.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 347,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 32.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 193,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

