SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SITM. Raymond James decreased their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $111.44 on Monday. SiTime has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.89.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,137 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SiTime by 16,539.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,063 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SiTime by 1,612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

