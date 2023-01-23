Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

SKX stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.