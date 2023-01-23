SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 139,180 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.56 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

