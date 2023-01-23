Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($3.78).
Spirent Communications Trading Down 18.9 %
LON:SPT opened at GBX 225 ($2.75) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 294 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,730.77.
About Spirent Communications
