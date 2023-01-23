Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($3.78).

Spirent Communications Trading Down 18.9 %

LON:SPT opened at GBX 225 ($2.75) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 294 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,730.77.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

