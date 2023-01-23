Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.04 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

