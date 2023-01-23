Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) to Hold

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $529.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.30. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter worth about $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

