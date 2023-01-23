Stifel Nicolaus Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $100.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $86.09 on Friday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.