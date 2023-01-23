Stifel Nicolaus Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $336.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $334.00 to $336.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $305.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.38 and its 200 day moving average is $282.18.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

