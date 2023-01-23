Stifel Nicolaus Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $57.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

