STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

