Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 139 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Performance

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $235.55 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

