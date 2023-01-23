Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $232.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.23. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

