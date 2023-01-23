Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $125.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.