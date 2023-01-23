Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $124.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.34.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

