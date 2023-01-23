Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

