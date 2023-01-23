Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $450.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

