Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

