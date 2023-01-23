Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 833 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

