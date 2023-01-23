StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $2.85 on Friday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

