StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $2.85 on Friday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.
Advaxis Company Profile
