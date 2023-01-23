StockNews.com Downgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Adient Price Performance

Adient stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adient by 16.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.