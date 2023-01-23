StockNews.com Downgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Price Performance

Adient stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Activity

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adient by 16.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.