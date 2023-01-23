StockNews.com Lowers Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $396.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,988,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,720,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 673,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 516,912 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Further Reading

