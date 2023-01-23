StockNews.com Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

