Susquehanna Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $280.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $243.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

