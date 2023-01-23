Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.