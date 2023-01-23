SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $285.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.37.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $291.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.26. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $658.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after acquiring an additional 638,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after acquiring an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239,763 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

