SVB Leerink Boosts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $162.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.78.

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

SGEN stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,309. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,500,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

