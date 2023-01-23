SVB Leerink Cuts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $186.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $194.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.75.

JNJ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

