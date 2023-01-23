Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

NYSE SNV opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

