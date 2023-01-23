T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,868,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $117.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $163.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.15.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.