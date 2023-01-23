Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.