Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.19.
Tapestry Stock Performance
TPR opened at $43.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry
In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
