TD Securities Downgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

