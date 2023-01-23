The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $125.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.