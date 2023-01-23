The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,606,000 after acquiring an additional 696,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 652,437 shares of company stock worth $51,766,622. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

