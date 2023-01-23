The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Sapiens International stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sapiens International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 172.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 88,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Sapiens International by 98.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sapiens International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

