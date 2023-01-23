The Goldman Sachs Group Raises 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target to $28.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

TSVT stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $68,900.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $68,900.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,942.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,416 shares of company stock valued at $314,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 371.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

