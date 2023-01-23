The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.5 %

HEN3 opened at €65.82 ($71.54) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a one year high of €129.65 ($140.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.19.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.