The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,797,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,886 shares of company stock worth $9,500,707. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $214.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.17. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $191.00 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

