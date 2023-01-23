The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,831 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of AmerisourceBergen worth $39,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $162.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $127.94 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

