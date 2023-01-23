The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.60 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $42,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $57.35 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,476 shares of company stock worth $7,019,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

