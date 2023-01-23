The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $75,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $245.31 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.78.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

