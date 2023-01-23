Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,999 shares of company stock worth $4,175,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

