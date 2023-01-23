Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,999 shares of company stock worth $4,175,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
