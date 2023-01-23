Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 260.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,298,000 after buying an additional 645,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $169.88 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

