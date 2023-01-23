Travelers Companies (TRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRV opened at $185.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $173.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

