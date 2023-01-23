Travelers Companies (TRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $173.26.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.53.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,468 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.