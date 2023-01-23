Travelers Companies (TRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.
Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %
Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $173.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.53.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Featured Stories
