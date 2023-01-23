Truist Financial Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $215.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $214.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $165.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

