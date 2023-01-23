Truist Financial Raises Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $50.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

OZK stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

