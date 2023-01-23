Truist Financial Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $533.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $432.00 to $533.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s previous close.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $397.78 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.76 and its 200-day moving average is $400.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,306 shares of company stock worth $32,829,469. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

